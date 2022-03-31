Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,052 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

