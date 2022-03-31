America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

