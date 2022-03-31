Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. Cowen has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

