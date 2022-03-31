Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSTE. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $369.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $171.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

