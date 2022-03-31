CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after buying an additional 386,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,017,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

