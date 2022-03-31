5,365 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

