Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 516,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

