Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

