Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 60,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,531 shares.The stock last traded at $344.80 and had previously closed at $331.78.

The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.15.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.