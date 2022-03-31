Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 814.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.29 ($10.67).

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.02) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th.

LON LAND opened at GBX 800 ($10.48) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 747.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,464.36).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

