Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 20,205 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $103,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

