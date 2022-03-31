ParkinGo Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,818.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,242.37 or 1.00033274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002106 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

