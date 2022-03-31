bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.89 or 0.07216027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.82 or 1.00076578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055070 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

