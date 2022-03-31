QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $101,625.60 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $101,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20.

Shares of QS opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

