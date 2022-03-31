Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

