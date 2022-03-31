UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

