DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $1,107.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009519 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,659,877 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

