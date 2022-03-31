PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.