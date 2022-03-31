Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $62.32 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.
About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
