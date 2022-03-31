Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $62.32 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

