Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after buying an additional 1,331,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 88,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 654,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

