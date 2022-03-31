StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

