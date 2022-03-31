StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim's Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
