BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFL stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.