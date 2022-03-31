BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFL stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

