First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

FCT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

