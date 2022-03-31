First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.
FCT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
