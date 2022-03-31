Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $372.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

