Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years.
Shares of IAE opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
