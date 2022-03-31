Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

