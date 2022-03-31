loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $963,000.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 187,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 59,406 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.