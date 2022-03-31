Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 4,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.