Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

