Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -191.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

