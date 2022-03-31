Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

