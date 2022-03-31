Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

