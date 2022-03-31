Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $1.92 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $8,613,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,091,079 shares of company stock valued at $112,802,120. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

