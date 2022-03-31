Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 12,463 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

