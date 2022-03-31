Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $363,200.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $89.55 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.