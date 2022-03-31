Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 914 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 234,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $28.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.