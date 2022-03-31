The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.54 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

