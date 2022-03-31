Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.