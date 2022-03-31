FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in FedEx by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

