StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $107.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.17.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 166,665 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

