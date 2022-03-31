StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Quotient stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 278,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 2,574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 255,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

