StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.39. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

