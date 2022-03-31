Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

