Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $77.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hibbett stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. Hibbett has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $599.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

