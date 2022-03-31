Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.11 on Thursday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

