Critical Contrast: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Captor Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Captor Capital and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 1 10 2 0 2.08

BHP Group has a consensus target price of $50.40, indicating a potential downside of 35.48%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.89 $11.30 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Summary

BHP Group beats Captor Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.