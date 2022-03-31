Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0009

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 119.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $71,420.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00275501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

