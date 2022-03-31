Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

RIGL opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

