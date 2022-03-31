StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

