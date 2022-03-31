Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $40.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

TLGHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

